Real estate investments in Romania's regional centres encouraged by PNRR projects

The total value of real estate investments planned in 2023 by active investors in the large regional centres of Romania range between EUR 700 mln and EUR 1.2 bln, according to a study conducted by Romania Property Club among its members and partners in January 2023.

The best-rated real estate investment destinations for 2023 outside Bucharest are Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași, followed by Brașov and Constanța. Oradea, Arad, Ploiesti and Galați-Brăila are also on the investors' map.

Despite an unstable economic climate, the decision-makers in the real estate sector maintain their confidence in the regional centres, the main opportunities identified by them being: the important funds from the Resilience Facility (PNRR), which will overall increase Romania's competitiveness, the energy infrastructure that ensures the country's independence, as well as the valuable human resource.

The most frequently mentioned challenges were the effects of inflation and the increase in financing costs, the postponement of decisions by partners as well as the erosion of purchasing power.

Romania Property Club (RPC) was established with the aim of promoting sustainable and innovative real estate development, with a positive impact, in the major regional centres of the country: Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Brașov, Iași and Constanța.

