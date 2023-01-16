Romania’s secondary real estate market up 40% in 2022

The value of the deals involving Romanian real estate assets increased by 40% in 2022 to EUR 1.25 bln, but the market will return this year to the figures seen in the past years: EUR 800-900 mln, according to a research note of real estate consultancy JLL.

The investors not relying on bank financing will enjoy a competitive advantage while the projects with transferable financing attached will be significantly more liquid, explains Andrei Văcaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania.

As regards the prime yields in Romania, JLL points out that they have not increased as much as in other markets such as Poland.

The yields increased during Q4 from 6.75% to 7.00% for the office market, while in the segment of shopping centres and industrial spaces, they remained at 7.25 %, respectively 7.50%. Notably, the yields in Poland have increased faster – but they still lag some 2pp behind those in the Romanian market.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)