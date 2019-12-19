Penguin Random House picks up Spanish-language rights for Romanian bestseller

Penguin Random House has purchased the Spanish-language rights for the Romanian bestseller Testamentul lui Abraham (The Testament of Abraham), written by Igor Bergler, News.ro reported.
The rights for the book had been previously purchased by La Nave di Teseo, the Italian publishing house established by Umberto Eco and Elisabeta Sgarbi.
Besides the Spanish edition, the novel will have several independent editions in countries in South America, including Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile or Uruguay.
Bergler’s first book, The Lost Bible, was published in 30 countries, while The Testament of Abraham has already reached 30.
The Testament of Abraham is a prequel to The Lost Bible. It follows professor Charles Baker as his adventures shift from Europe to the United States and Latin America.
The Testament of Abraham, the second novel of Romanian writer Igor Bergler, has sold more than 100,000 copies in less...
