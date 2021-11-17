Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 08:26
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania: the 0.3% QoQ GDP growth in Q3 was entirely due to agriculture

17 November 2021
Raiffeisen Bank Romania revised downward its economic growth forecast for Romania, from 7.5% to 6.2%, in response to the Q3 flash GDP estimate issued by the statistics office INS.

Thus, compared to a 10.5% YoY advance expected by Raiffeisen Bank, the statistics office estimates an increase of only 7.2%.

The 0.3% QoQ GDP growth reported by INS was entirely due to the contribution of agriculture, according to Raiffeisen Bank chief economist of Ionuţ Dumitru, Ziarul Financiar reported.

For 2022, Raiffeisen Bank has maintained its growth forecast of 4.7% but, says Dumitru, there are many factors of uncertainty that can change the outlook, starting with the control of the pandemic, going through energy price issues and ending with the political situation.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
