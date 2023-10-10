HR

Romanian appointed general manager & senior commercial director at PepsiCo East Balkans

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Beverage giant PepsiCo recently announced the appointment of Radu Berevoescu as general manager & senior commercial director at PepsiCo East Balkans. He takes over the position from Adrian Lăcătuș, being the second Romanian appointed to lead PepsiCo’s business in Romania. 

Berevoescu started his career at PepsiCo in 2010 in a local role and progressed through positions in Greater Balkans and Central Europe Greater Balkans. In 2019, he became finance director East Balkans, coordinating the finance department and helping to manage the company through the pandemic period. In 2021, he took on the role of organized trade director.

“I am proud to be part of the PepsiCo team and to take on this key role in the East Balkans region with a clear objective to continue the company’s growth and development in this important region,” said Radu Berevoescu. 

Radu Berevoescu’s appointment to this new role coincides with the promotion of Adrian Lăcătuș to the position of senior director revenue growth management, PepsiCo Europe. In this new role, he will be responsible for the design and implementation of a new commercial terms framework designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of PepsiCo’s commercial investments in Europe.

During the latter's tenure, the company has gone through a number of transformation and digitalization projects, with a particular focus on the area of sustainability and environmental impact, an example of which is the large-scale launch of rPet (100% recycled plastic packaging) in the beverage portfolio or the continued support of local farmers through PepsiCo’s sustainable agriculture program. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romanian appointed general manager & senior commercial director at PepsiCo East Balkans

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Beverage giant PepsiCo recently announced the appointment of Radu Berevoescu as general manager & senior commercial director at PepsiCo East Balkans. He takes over the position from Adrian Lăcătuș, being the second Romanian appointed to lead PepsiCo’s business in Romania. 

Berevoescu started his career at PepsiCo in 2010 in a local role and progressed through positions in Greater Balkans and Central Europe Greater Balkans. In 2019, he became finance director East Balkans, coordinating the finance department and helping to manage the company through the pandemic period. In 2021, he took on the role of organized trade director.

“I am proud to be part of the PepsiCo team and to take on this key role in the East Balkans region with a clear objective to continue the company’s growth and development in this important region,” said Radu Berevoescu. 

Radu Berevoescu’s appointment to this new role coincides with the promotion of Adrian Lăcătuș to the position of senior director revenue growth management, PepsiCo Europe. In this new role, he will be responsible for the design and implementation of a new commercial terms framework designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of PepsiCo’s commercial investments in Europe.

During the latter's tenure, the company has gone through a number of transformation and digitalization projects, with a particular focus on the area of sustainability and environmental impact, an example of which is the large-scale launch of rPet (100% recycled plastic packaging) in the beverage portfolio or the continued support of local farmers through PepsiCo’s sustainable agriculture program. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager