Beverage giant PepsiCo recently announced the appointment of Radu Berevoescu as general manager & senior commercial director at PepsiCo East Balkans. He takes over the position from Adrian Lăcătuș, being the second Romanian appointed to lead PepsiCo’s business in Romania.

Berevoescu started his career at PepsiCo in 2010 in a local role and progressed through positions in Greater Balkans and Central Europe Greater Balkans. In 2019, he became finance director East Balkans, coordinating the finance department and helping to manage the company through the pandemic period. In 2021, he took on the role of organized trade director.

“I am proud to be part of the PepsiCo team and to take on this key role in the East Balkans region with a clear objective to continue the company’s growth and development in this important region,” said Radu Berevoescu.

Radu Berevoescu’s appointment to this new role coincides with the promotion of Adrian Lăcătuș to the position of senior director revenue growth management, PepsiCo Europe. In this new role, he will be responsible for the design and implementation of a new commercial terms framework designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of PepsiCo’s commercial investments in Europe.

During the latter's tenure, the company has gone through a number of transformation and digitalization projects, with a particular focus on the area of sustainability and environmental impact, an example of which is the large-scale launch of rPet (100% recycled plastic packaging) in the beverage portfolio or the continued support of local farmers through PepsiCo’s sustainable agriculture program.

(Photo source: press release)