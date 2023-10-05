People

Romanian Red Cross appoints journalist as new general manager

05 October 2023

The Romanian Red Cross announced on Thursday, October 5, that it appointed Adrian Halpert as acting general manager. An experienced journalist, he took over the new role on October 2.

"We welcome Adrian Halpert to the Romanian Red Cross family. We are convinced that the new leader will bring new energy and a proactive approach that will significantly contribute to the modernization of the organization and the efficiency of our humanitarian activities," said Camelia Șucu, the organization's president.

The former general manager, Ioan Silviu Lefter, will continue to be part of the Romanian Red Cross team as an advisor to the president.

Adrian Halpert's activity will mainly focus on digitization and transparency in the organization's work, according to the press release. He will work closely with the Red Cross team to continue providing aid to those in need and strengthening the organization's humanitarian mission.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

