Romanian carpentry producer QFort builds EUR 20 mln aluminium profile factory

02 December 2022
The door and window factory operated by Casa Noastra near Craiova under the QFort brand expands its capacity and range of products with a new EUR 20 mln factory dedicated to the production of aluminium profile. This will help it compete in the local market and the foreign markets where it operates: Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, or Spain.

For this project, the company received EUR 9 mln state aid in 2020, with the support of consultancy firm REI Grup. The financing agreement for the state aid was obtained at the beginning of 2020, and the investments in the development of the hall and the purchase of equipment were carried out over the past two years.

The factory will operate at full capacity next year after only partial production this year.

Casa Noastra's business grew by almost 60% in 2021, when it exceeded the threshold of EUR 100 mln. Its profit tripled in 2021 compared to 2020.

The heat-insulating carpentry market amounted to over EUR 900 mln in 2021, 80% of it representing PVC profiles, while 20% is aluminium carpentry, according to Neomar Consulting.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

