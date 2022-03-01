BVB listed winemaker Purcari delivers strong 2021 results amid 20% higher revenues

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), a leading CEE wine producer, announced that the group’s preliminary unaudited revenue rose 20%, reaching RON 244.6 mln, with the core Wine business reaching RON 237.3 mln (+17% YoY).

Improved mix and recovery of sales in higher-margin markets helped offset inflationary pressures on costs, with annual core Wine EBITDA reaching RON 72.4 mln and net profit RON 45.0 mln, the company explained.

“We delivered another strong year, with robust growth and strong margins, despite the mounting cost pressures. We look forward to continuing to maintain a robust pace of growth in 2022 too. We continue to run a very strong balance-sheet, conferring additional resilience to our business and maximizes our optionality, which we believe is particularly important in the inflationary and geopolitically volatile environment we find ourselves in,” said Victor Bostan, CEO of Purcari Wineries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

