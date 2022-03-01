Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:31
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BVB listed winemaker Purcari delivers strong 2021 results amid 20% higher revenues

01 March 2022
Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), a leading CEE wine producer, announced that the group’s preliminary unaudited revenue rose 20%, reaching RON 244.6 mln, with the core Wine business reaching RON 237.3 mln (+17% YoY).

Improved mix and recovery of sales in higher-margin markets helped offset inflationary pressures on costs, with annual core Wine EBITDA reaching RON 72.4 mln and net profit RON 45.0 mln, the company explained.

“We delivered another strong year, with robust growth and strong margins, despite the mounting cost pressures. We look forward to continuing to maintain a robust pace of growth in 2022 too. We continue to run a very strong balance-sheet, conferring additional resilience to our business and maximizes our optionality, which we believe is particularly important in the inflationary and geopolitically volatile environment we find ourselves in,” said Victor Bostan, CEO of Purcari Wineries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

