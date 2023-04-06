Capital markets powered by BSE

 

BVB-listed winery Purcari to pay 6% dividend yield out of 2022 profit

06 April 2023

Moldovan-Romanian wine producer Purcari (BVB: WINE), a company whose shares are included in the structure of the main index BET at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), plans to distribute to investors a dividend corresponding to a dividend yield of 6%.

About RON 22 mln would thus be distributed to shareholders, out of the RON 57 mln net profit obtained last year, if the management’s proposal is endorsed by the shareholder meeting on May 26.

Purcari has a market capitalisation of RON 370 mln (EUR 74 mln). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

