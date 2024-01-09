Macro

Romania’s FinMin estimates public deficit under 5.7% of GDP in 2023

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government deficit remained below 5.7% of GDP in 2023, less than the most recent projections issued by the government towards the end of the year - 5.9% of GDP, finance minister Marcel Bolos said in a press conference on January 8.

If confirmed by the official data expected around January 25, the figure would mark a marginal improvement from the 5.75%-of-GDP public deficit in 2022 – but a significant slippage from the 4.4%-of-GDP initial target set for 2023. 

The optimistic estimate voiced by minister Bolos also implies that Romania’s deficit in December 2023 contracted by 25% y/y compared to December 2022. This may have been the result of disbursements of EU funds in December after the government spent in January-November, for EU-funded projects, more than the funds received (RON 60 billion spent compared to RON 49 billion received). The discrepancy between the EU funds received and spent in January-November 2022 was smaller (RON 42 billion versus RON 39 billion). 

Under the 2024 budget planning passed in December, the government targets a 4.9%-of-GDP budget deficit in 2024, but the Fiscal Council said that it will exceed the 5.9%-of-GDP official estimate for 2023. The fiscal consolidation, nearly 1% of GDP, will be achieved by increasing the revenues-to-GDP ratio to 33.8% from 32.9%. In comparison, the expenditures will remain at 38.8% of GDP, according to the document.

The budget planning is sketched on an underlying scenario that includes 3.4% GDP growth (2% in 2023), driven by a 4.1% increase in domestic demand (+1.4% y/y in 2023).

The fiscal consolidation will be achieved primarily through three means, namely the fiscal package passed last year and enforced in November-January - Law 296/2023, the fight against tax evasion (including several regulations pending Constitutional Court’s approval) and, thirdly, the digitalisation of the fiscal system, including the e-invoice system, minister Bolos explained in the January 8 press conference, Economica.net reported.

Romania’s public deficit widened by 25% y/y to RON 73.55 billion (EUR 14.8 billion) in January-November 2023, the Finance Ministry announced. Nominal GDP is estimated to have increased by 13% y/y in 2023. The public deficit-to-GDP ratio increased to 4.64% in the first 11 months of last year from 4.19% in the same period of 2022.

Budget revenues increased by 11.8% y/y to RON 465 billion and the tax revenues by only 10.1% y/y – resulting in a tax revenue-to-GDP ratio of 14.6% compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022. The VAT and profit tax increased by only 10% y/y, while the government’s revenues from income tax surged by over 21% y/y.

The public expenditures increased by 13.4% y/y to RON 538.5 billion in January-November 2023. Public payroll and spending for goods and services increased not much more than 10% y/y, while the amounts spent for EU-funded projects increased by 42.5% y/y to RON 60.2 billion and capital expenditures from the national budget increased by 12.8% y/y to RON 32.6 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s FinMin estimates public deficit under 5.7% of GDP in 2023

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government deficit remained below 5.7% of GDP in 2023, less than the most recent projections issued by the government towards the end of the year - 5.9% of GDP, finance minister Marcel Bolos said in a press conference on January 8.

If confirmed by the official data expected around January 25, the figure would mark a marginal improvement from the 5.75%-of-GDP public deficit in 2022 – but a significant slippage from the 4.4%-of-GDP initial target set for 2023. 

The optimistic estimate voiced by minister Bolos also implies that Romania’s deficit in December 2023 contracted by 25% y/y compared to December 2022. This may have been the result of disbursements of EU funds in December after the government spent in January-November, for EU-funded projects, more than the funds received (RON 60 billion spent compared to RON 49 billion received). The discrepancy between the EU funds received and spent in January-November 2022 was smaller (RON 42 billion versus RON 39 billion). 

Under the 2024 budget planning passed in December, the government targets a 4.9%-of-GDP budget deficit in 2024, but the Fiscal Council said that it will exceed the 5.9%-of-GDP official estimate for 2023. The fiscal consolidation, nearly 1% of GDP, will be achieved by increasing the revenues-to-GDP ratio to 33.8% from 32.9%. In comparison, the expenditures will remain at 38.8% of GDP, according to the document.

The budget planning is sketched on an underlying scenario that includes 3.4% GDP growth (2% in 2023), driven by a 4.1% increase in domestic demand (+1.4% y/y in 2023).

The fiscal consolidation will be achieved primarily through three means, namely the fiscal package passed last year and enforced in November-January - Law 296/2023, the fight against tax evasion (including several regulations pending Constitutional Court’s approval) and, thirdly, the digitalisation of the fiscal system, including the e-invoice system, minister Bolos explained in the January 8 press conference, Economica.net reported.

Romania’s public deficit widened by 25% y/y to RON 73.55 billion (EUR 14.8 billion) in January-November 2023, the Finance Ministry announced. Nominal GDP is estimated to have increased by 13% y/y in 2023. The public deficit-to-GDP ratio increased to 4.64% in the first 11 months of last year from 4.19% in the same period of 2022.

Budget revenues increased by 11.8% y/y to RON 465 billion and the tax revenues by only 10.1% y/y – resulting in a tax revenue-to-GDP ratio of 14.6% compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022. The VAT and profit tax increased by only 10% y/y, while the government’s revenues from income tax surged by over 21% y/y.

The public expenditures increased by 13.4% y/y to RON 538.5 billion in January-November 2023. Public payroll and spending for goods and services increased not much more than 10% y/y, while the amounts spent for EU-funded projects increased by 42.5% y/y to RON 60.2 billion and capital expenditures from the national budget increased by 12.8% y/y to RON 32.6 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s