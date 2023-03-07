Romanian Social Democrats ponder social security contributions for self-service kiosks in hypermarkets

Self-service kiosks in supermarkets, where customers scan their own products, may be levied income taxes and social security contributions calculated for the level of a minimum wage, according to an initiative of a legislative proposal that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is preparing for debates in the ruling coalition, according to sources quoted by Profit.ro.

The taxes and contributions for the minimum salary of RON 3,000, or EUR 600 (gross) per month, are now about RON 1,140 (EUR 230) per month.

PSD's plans for such taxes emerged after French retailer Auchan announced plans to entirely replace human personnel with self-service kiosks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frantic00 | Dreamstime.com)