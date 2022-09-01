Politics

Romania’s Social Democrats propose “solidarity contribution” for all energy players

01 September 2022
The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest party in Romania’s governing coalition, recently argued that all energy players, whether producers, traders, distributors, or suppliers, should pay a “solidarity contribution” meant to help cover the cost of countering the growth of energy prices.

“PSD will aid both Romanians and companies that produce in Romania in withstanding the shocks produced by the energy crisis. At our insistence, the Government will quickly adopt the right solutions to protect people and the economy over winter and end the greed of the new energy moguls,” the party said in a press release, quoted by Economedia.

The Social Democrats also claim that SMEs and companies in the food industry are a strategic priority, therefore their consumption must be compensated for their energy costs for up to 85%.

To pay for this compensation and other aid schemes, the party supports a new solidarity contribution for all energy actors which will be calculated relative to a reference price for energy plus “a decent profit margin.”

Finally, the Social Democrats want the state to regulate the energy market for at least two more years, arguing that it is the main source of the ongoing inflation.

(Photo: Elena Elisseeva/ Dreamstime)

1

