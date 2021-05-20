Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 09:09
Politics

Romanian opposition warns Govt. of "total war" and boycott

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest opposition party that holds the blocking minority (33%) in Parliament, wants to be consulted by the Government as part of broader public debates about the EUR 30 bln Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported. 

More or less openly, it threatens to withdraw its support for the EURATOM bill, which needs to be passed by all EU parliaments. The bill foresees an increase of the national contribution to the Union's budget from 1.2% currently to 1.4% of GDP in view of financing the Relaunch and Resilience Facility. 

"[PSD] president Marcel Ciolacu made himself clear when saying said that we would make a decision [unless the Govt. is open for talks on PNRR] and it is possible to go on a parliamentary strike," confirmed PSD MP Marius Budai speaking for RFI.

PSD announced in March that it would not vote for the EURATOM treaty until Prime Minister Florin Citu presents the PNRR in Parliament. 

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the ruling coalition and of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said that he could not understand the link between PNRR and EURATOM, G4media.ro reported. 

He warned the Social Democrats "not to make fun of all EU citizens, trying to blackmail them by not participating in the vote to ratify the treaty." 

As regards PNRR, Orban assured that he talked with prime minister Florin Citu and everything was fine.

"There are necessary reforms, pension reform, digitalization, reform in the functioning of the tax system, in the field of justice, in education, all these reforms are part of the reforms included in the government program and will be carried out because they are necessary."

After the EC began to reject Romania's projects proposed for financing under PNRR, entities more credible than PSD (and less politically biased) expressed interest in the content of the documents sent by the Government to Brussels. But the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, of the reformist USR PLUS, refused to make the details public.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 09:09
Politics

Romanian opposition warns Govt. of "total war" and boycott

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest opposition party that holds the blocking minority (33%) in Parliament, wants to be consulted by the Government as part of broader public debates about the EUR 30 bln Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported. 

More or less openly, it threatens to withdraw its support for the EURATOM bill, which needs to be passed by all EU parliaments. The bill foresees an increase of the national contribution to the Union's budget from 1.2% currently to 1.4% of GDP in view of financing the Relaunch and Resilience Facility. 

"[PSD] president Marcel Ciolacu made himself clear when saying said that we would make a decision [unless the Govt. is open for talks on PNRR] and it is possible to go on a parliamentary strike," confirmed PSD MP Marius Budai speaking for RFI.

PSD announced in March that it would not vote for the EURATOM treaty until Prime Minister Florin Citu presents the PNRR in Parliament. 

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the ruling coalition and of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said that he could not understand the link between PNRR and EURATOM, G4media.ro reported. 

He warned the Social Democrats "not to make fun of all EU citizens, trying to blackmail them by not participating in the vote to ratify the treaty." 

As regards PNRR, Orban assured that he talked with prime minister Florin Citu and everything was fine.

"There are necessary reforms, pension reform, digitalization, reform in the functioning of the tax system, in the field of justice, in education, all these reforms are part of the reforms included in the government program and will be carried out because they are necessary."

After the EC began to reject Romania's projects proposed for financing under PNRR, entities more credible than PSD (and less politically biased) expressed interest in the content of the documents sent by the Government to Brussels. But the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, of the reformist USR PLUS, refused to make the details public.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked