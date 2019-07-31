Romania Insider
Bucharest municipality earmarks EUR 10 mln to refurbish downtown park Cismigiu
31 July 2019
Bucharest City Hall wants to invest EUR 10 million in the landscape rehabilitation of the Cişmigiu Park in the downtown area of the capital city, according to a draft decision on the agenda of the City Council meeting scheduled on July 31, local Mediafax reported.

According to the project that establishes the technical-economic indicators worth RON 46 million (EUR 10 million), the landscape rehabilitation works of Cişmigiu Park would be done over a period of 3 years (36 months).

The intervention envisages re-designing the functions of the park while preserving and enhancing the high quality elements of the park, such as: the Citadel ensemble (ansamblul Cetatii), the Hill (Movilei) ensemble, the Rose Terrace ensemble, the Roman Round with the meditation terraces. The lake will remain one of the core elements of the park, according to the project.

(Photo source: Dianabahrin/Dreamstime.com)

