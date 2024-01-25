Prime minister Ciolacu, highest trust rating among Romanian politicians

Romania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is the politician with the highest trust rating, 26%, according to a new Avangarde survey. He is followed by far-right leaders Diana Şoşoacă and George Simion, each with 23%.

Ciolacu’s Social Democratic Party is credited with 31% of the votes in the European Parliament elections, followed by coalition partners PNL with 21%, the far-right AUR party with 19%, and the reformist opposition United Right alliance with 14%.

Roughly 54% of those surveyed stated they will vote in the European Parliament elections, according to the survey cited by News.ro.

Almost a third of respondents - 31% - consider the presidential elections to be the most important this year, while 26% consider the parliamentary elections so, and 23% the local elections.

According to the Avangarde survey, Marcel Ciolacu is the politician whom Romanians trust most, with a rating of 26%, but 66% say they do not trust him. He is followed by Diana Şoşoacă, with a 23% trust rating, but 70% of respondents say they do not trust her. Şoşoacă is at the same level of trust as George Simion, in whom 71% say they rather do not trust.

Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă has a trust rating of 20%. President Klaus Iohannis, also a Liberal, has a 16% trust rating, but also the highest percentage of people who say they do not trust him, at 79%. The last place in the trust ranking is held by the USR leader Cătălin Drulă, with 11%.

Regarding government members, Marcel Ciolacu is the one in whom respondents claim to have the most trust, at 27%, followed by transport minister Sorin Grindeanu - 25%, and health minister Alexandru Rafila - 16%.

61% of respondents have a good and very good opinion about the European Union, while 33% have a poor and very poor opinion. Also, 65% believe that Romania's place is in the EU, while 25% believe Romania's place is outside the EU.

The survey was conducted nationally, between January 8-22, face-to-face, on a multistratified, probabilistic sample of 1,150 subjects. The maximum sampling error, at a 95% confidence level, is +/- 2.9%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)