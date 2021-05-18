All you need to know about Bitcoin trading options (press release)

Press Release

As the value for Bitcoin and the crypto space starts to grow, there is a higher demand for the latest and most sophisticated trading products. While options trading has been linked with traditional financial space, it is now gaining ground in the crypto market as well, and for good reason.

We are already seeing how some of the world’s most famous exchanges have started to offer crypto options trading as well, which includes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For those who are wondering, similar to futures, options are considered as derivatives that track the fluctuating prices of an underlying asset. This makes it an ideal choice, especially for beginner investors who are encouraged to find out what options trading is and how they can benefit by making the right investment choices.

Cryptocurrency Options Trading vs. Futures Trading; What’s the Difference?

Those who are new to investing usually make the mistake of thinking that cryptocurrency options trading and futures trading are one and the same. However, both options and futures are a type of derivative which an investor can trade freely using exchanges.

That being said, those who are new to trading options should first try to do as much research as they can and get familiar with how options trading differs from futures trading. One of the main differences between futures trading and options trading is that with options trading, it is optional to have contracts, while with futures trading, the traders are obligated to have contracts.

When trading Bitcoin options, the investors only have to pay a small premium so that they can start buying and selling Bitcoin at a specific price at a specific date. For instance, when the pricing on a specific date is favorable to the investor, they are not required to take any action, and the options will either expire or lapse automatically. When it comes to futures trading, the investor is required to complete the transaction by either buying or selling the underlying at the given settlement date.

Another major difference between futures trading and Bitcoin options trading is that the options make room for market speculation, while futures are mostly good for risk management. Bitcoin options trading is also a relatively low risk as compared to futures trading since the maximum risk of an option contract is the premium that they had paid. On the other hand, the risk with futures has no such limitations.

Trading Options with Bitcoin

While options trading has in the past only been available in traditional markets, it is now possible for those interested in Bitcoin to buy or sell Bitcoin options. The only downside at the moment with crypto options is that the market is still in its infancy, and as a result, is not as diverse as the traditional options trading market.

Bitcoin Options Explained

For those who are interested in trading Bitcoin, Bitcoin options are contracts that enable the investor in the option to either buy or sell Bitcoin options at a certain price at a certain date in the near future, which is optional upon the contract holder and is not an obligation.

When it comes to how they work, Bitcoin options work similarly to traditional options. You have those who want to buy options and those who want to sell. The majority of investors buy put or call options, which enables them to buy or sell Bitcoin at a certain price on a specific date. The predetermined price is called the strike price, and the option can be exercised at the option’s expiry date.

