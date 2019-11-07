Romanian president, ruling party don’t agree on date for referendum to amend the Constitution

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and the ruling party PSD don’t seem to agree on the date when the referendum to amend the Constitution should be organized.

A constitutional referendum is needed for amending the Constitution in line with the topics agreed in the consultative referendum held on May 26, and the president believes it should be organized on the same day as the presidential elections (in November). However, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes the constitutional referendum should be organized earlier, local Libertatea reported.

“The referendum to amend the Constitution should be organized on the same day with the first round of the presidential elections, or even on the same day with the second round of the elections. Some politicians who have boycotted the referendum have rushed to tell us that there is a recommendation from the Venice Commission not to hold other forms of election on the same day with the elections. I inform the public that this recommendation does not exist,” Iohannis said on July 10.

In its turn, the ruling party PSD said it disagreed with the president, and that this referendum would be organized much earlier.

“The revision of the Constitution should be done before the presidential elections, and the date of the referendum will be set immediately after the opening of the new parliamentary session,” PSD said in a press release. The Romanian MPs will return from the summer holiday in September.

A referendum on justice was organized in Romania on May 26, on the same day as the elections for the European Parliament, at the request of president Iohannis. The Romanians were called to answer two questions, namely if they agree to ban pardoning and amnesty for people convicted for corruption and if they agree to forbid the Government from changing essential legislation in the justice sector by emergency ordinance. The referendum was validated, as the final turnout was 41.28% (over the required minimum turnout of 30%).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandra Pandrea)