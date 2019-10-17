Romania Insider
Porsche’s IT division opens second office in RO, seeks 200 to hire
17 October 2019
MHP Consulting Romania, part of German group Porsche, opened in Timisoara its second office in Romania (with the headquarters located in Cluj-Napoca), Profit.ro reported.

By 2020, about 500 employees will work for MHP Consulting Romania in both offices. Currently, the two offices combined have slightly more than 300 employees.

The new office in Timisoara will focus on SAP infrastructure services, software development and Digital Services. By the end of this year, over 20 employees will join the team in Timisoara.

The new office is hosted by VOX Technology Park, where the company has leased 320 sqm. Real estate consultancy firm Griffes intermediated the contract.

MHP Consulting Romania was set up in 2014. It develops and delivers IT solutions to a portfolio of clients from the "Mobility & Manufacturing" segment worldwide.

MHP - A Porsche Company, affiliated with the Porsche concern, is an IT company dedicated to developing solutions for the "Mobility & Manufacturing" market segment.

The company has about 3,000 employees, with 14 locations in Germany, Switzerland, England, US, China and Romania.

