Porsche brings Austrian to manage its car import business in Romania

Porsche Holding appointed Austrian Elmar Geisler as the General Manager of Porsche Romania as of July. He is replacing Kurt Leitner, who has held this position for the past four years alongside Brent Valmar.

Kurt Leitner ended his mandate in Romania and was appointed General Manager of Volkswagen Group Singapore, where he will oversee operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Elmar Geisler served as General Manager of several Porsche Holding subsidiaries in the last seven years in Central and Eastern Europe: Porsche Serbia and Montenegro, Porsche Albania, Porsche Kosovo, and Porsche Macedonia.

“Romania is one of the most important markets in the region, with great potential for growth, especially in the electric mobility segment. We look at a period of major transformation for the entire automotive industry. In my role as Porsche Romania General Manager, together with Mr. Brent Valmar, we will focus on the electric offensive but also on growing the distribution network and improving the services offered to our customers,” said Elmar Geisler, General Manager of Porsche Romania.

Porsche Romania is the largest automotive importer on the local market, where it represents the brands Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Škoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)