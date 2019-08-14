Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 13:59
Social
Polluting cars to be banned in downtown Bucharest starting next year
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polluting cars will banned in the downtown area of Bucharest and the drivers of cars registered outside Bucharest and Ilfov will have to pay a tax to enter the capital starting next year, according to a project put up for public debate.

Bucharest mayor made the announcement on Wednesday, August 14, and said that the drivers of cars that are not registered in Bucharest or Ilfov county will have to pay an electronic vignette of RON 10 per day or RON 1,900 per year to drive in the capital, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Moreover, non-Euro, Euro 1 and Euro 2 cars, regardless of the county where they are registered, will be banned in the central area of the city. Meanwhile, Euro 3 cars will be allowed to enter the city center only after the purchase of an Oxygen-C electronic vignette that will cost RON 75 per month or RON 900 per year. Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 cars, as well as the hybrid and electric cars, will have access on all streets of Bucharest.

The central area is defined as follows: Victoriei Square – Iancu de Hunedoara Blvd. – Stefan cel Mare road – Polona St. – Mihai Eminescu St. – Traian St. – Nerva Traian Blvd. – Gheorghe Sincai Blvd. – Lanariei St. – Calea Serban Voda – Marasesti Blvd. - Mitropolit Nifon St. – Libertatii Blvd. – Calea 13 Septembrie – Izvor St. - B.P. Hasdeu St. – Vasile Parvan St. – Berzei St. – Buzesti St. – Victoriei Square, including its limits.

“The most important factor of pollution is the suffocating car traffic, and the number of cars is increasing exponentially. 1.6 million cars are registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. These measures may seem harsh at first but they are insufficient for the level of pollution. […] Bucharest has reached an undesirable place 6 in the top of the most polluted cities in Europe, and Romania has been in infringement procedure since 2011,” Gabriela Firea explained.

According to the mayor, there are 261 non-Euro cars in Bucharest and Ilfov county, as well as 7,000 Euro 1 cars, 113,000 Euro 2 vehicles, and 213,000 Euro 3 cars.

The project will be in public debate for 45 days and then, at the end of September, will be submitted for approval by the General Council of Bucharest. If the Council adopts the project, the measures will enter into force starting January 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 13:59
Social
Polluting cars to be banned in downtown Bucharest starting next year
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polluting cars will banned in the downtown area of Bucharest and the drivers of cars registered outside Bucharest and Ilfov will have to pay a tax to enter the capital starting next year, according to a project put up for public debate.

Bucharest mayor made the announcement on Wednesday, August 14, and said that the drivers of cars that are not registered in Bucharest or Ilfov county will have to pay an electronic vignette of RON 10 per day or RON 1,900 per year to drive in the capital, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Moreover, non-Euro, Euro 1 and Euro 2 cars, regardless of the county where they are registered, will be banned in the central area of the city. Meanwhile, Euro 3 cars will be allowed to enter the city center only after the purchase of an Oxygen-C electronic vignette that will cost RON 75 per month or RON 900 per year. Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 cars, as well as the hybrid and electric cars, will have access on all streets of Bucharest.

The central area is defined as follows: Victoriei Square – Iancu de Hunedoara Blvd. – Stefan cel Mare road – Polona St. – Mihai Eminescu St. – Traian St. – Nerva Traian Blvd. – Gheorghe Sincai Blvd. – Lanariei St. – Calea Serban Voda – Marasesti Blvd. - Mitropolit Nifon St. – Libertatii Blvd. – Calea 13 Septembrie – Izvor St. - B.P. Hasdeu St. – Vasile Parvan St. – Berzei St. – Buzesti St. – Victoriei Square, including its limits.

“The most important factor of pollution is the suffocating car traffic, and the number of cars is increasing exponentially. 1.6 million cars are registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. These measures may seem harsh at first but they are insufficient for the level of pollution. […] Bucharest has reached an undesirable place 6 in the top of the most polluted cities in Europe, and Romania has been in infringement procedure since 2011,” Gabriela Firea explained.

According to the mayor, there are 261 non-Euro cars in Bucharest and Ilfov county, as well as 7,000 Euro 1 cars, 113,000 Euro 2 vehicles, and 213,000 Euro 3 cars.

The project will be in public debate for 45 days and then, at the end of September, will be submitted for approval by the General Council of Bucharest. If the Council adopts the project, the measures will enter into force starting January 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40