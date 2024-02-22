New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament

A new electoral poll conducted by Avangarde for the Liberal (PNL) and Social Democratic (PSD) parties indicates that the two would get 51% of the votes for Parliament. The Social Democrats top the poll with 31% of the voting intentions, followed by the Liberals (20%).

The radical parties AUR (18%) and SOS Romania (8%) would get together more than a quart of the seats in Parliament, which is broadly seen as slightly unrealistic.

The Right-wing Forces Union, which includes reformist USR and two smaller partners, is seen in contrast at only 15% of the votes – well below the consensus expectations.

The only other party meeting the electoral threshold is the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR (5%), according to G4media.ro.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)