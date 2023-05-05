Poll: Romanians not so happy to accept unification with Moldova

Romanians are even more reluctant than Moldovans to support the merger of the two countries, a recent Avangade poll revealed, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, only 31% of the polled Romanians would vote in favour of unification. Comparatively, 35% of the Moldovans are ready for unification, according to a poll carried out by IPP in Moldova last December, quoted by Deschide.md.

Roughly half of Romanians would vote against the unification, compared to 47.5% in Moldova.

Romanians are also reluctant when it comes to accepting Moldova as a NATO member: 40% of those surveyed believe that this should not happen, while only 31 support the idea and 29% provided non-answers.

More than half of respondents believe that in case of a Russian military invasion in the Republic of Moldova, Romania should not help Chisinau with troops. On the other hand, 48% consider that Chisinau should be helped with military equipment, and 35% believe that such aid should not be granted.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)