Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 08:32
Politics
Poll: ruling Liberals lead with one third of the voting intentions in Romania
01 July 2020
Romania's ruling Liberal Party (PNL) continues to lead the hierarchy of political parties in Romania, with 33% of voting intentions, slightly higher than last month (32.6%), according to the monthly barometer conducted by IMAS for radio station Europa FM, G4media.ro reported.

The opposition Social Democrats (PSD) remain in second place, with 21.9% of the voting intentions, slightly down from 23% in the previous month. It is the third consecutive month of decline for PSD.

The Social Democrats' traditional allies - ALDE and UDMR - are also declining compared to last month. Thus, the party led by Calin Popescu Tăriceanu, ALDE, is quoted with 3.7% (last month it had 4.2%), and UDMR would have voted by only 3.4% of the electorate (it had 5.1% last month). These two formations also record sharp decreases for the third consecutive month.

Pro Romania, the party led by Victor Ponta, stands at last month's score, 11.2%. Meanwhile, both USR and PLUS are on the rise. The two parties are still measured separately, although they have concluded a formal alliance. USR has a score of 12.3%, up from 11.6% last month. In turn, PLUS, the party led by former PM Dacian Ciolos, would get 5.8% of the votes, up 0.7 percentage points from last month.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP) records a score of 4.7%, one percentage point more than last month.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
