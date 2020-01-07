Poll: ruling Liberals lead with one third of the voting intentions in Romania

Romania's ruling Liberal Party (PNL) continues to lead the hierarchy of political parties in Romania, with 33% of voting intentions, slightly higher than last month (32.6%), according to the monthly barometer conducted by IMAS for radio station Europa FM, G4media.ro reported.

The opposition Social Democrats (PSD) remain in second place, with 21.9% of the voting intentions, slightly down from 23% in the previous month. It is the third consecutive month of decline for PSD.

The Social Democrats' traditional allies - ALDE and UDMR - are also declining compared to last month. Thus, the party led by Calin Popescu Tăriceanu, ALDE, is quoted with 3.7% (last month it had 4.2%), and UDMR would have voted by only 3.4% of the electorate (it had 5.1% last month). These two formations also record sharp decreases for the third consecutive month.

Pro Romania, the party led by Victor Ponta, stands at last month's score, 11.2%. Meanwhile, both USR and PLUS are on the rise. The two parties are still measured separately, although they have concluded a formal alliance. USR has a score of 12.3%, up from 11.6% last month. In turn, PLUS, the party led by former PM Dacian Ciolos, would get 5.8% of the votes, up 0.7 percentage points from last month.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP) records a score of 4.7%, one percentage point more than last month.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)