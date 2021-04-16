Political deadlock in Romania avoided for the time being

The conflict within Romania's ruling coalition cooled down on April 15, one day after the reformist USR-PLUS alliance informally withdrew support for Liberal prime minister Florin Citu. USR-PLUS ministers attended the government meeting, despite claiming the opposite the day before.

But the conflict between the main ruling partners was "frozen" rather because the two factions within the reformist alliance USR-PLUS failed to find a common voice against Liberal PM Citu, who maintained his tough stance. While PLUS reportedly presses for having PM Citu dismissed (but maintaining the ruling alliance unchanged), USR is reportedly more inclined for a peaceful agreement that would keep its ministries (including the influential minister of investments and European funds Cristian Ghinea) in place.

Amid this background, PM Citu firmly stated that he, as prime minister of Romania, has the constitutional right to dismiss any minister irrespective of his/her political affiliation, G4media.ro reported.

The USR leader, deputy prime minister Dan Barna declared on Wednesday April 14 that the dismissal of USR-PLUS health minister Vlad Voiculescu was "a unilateral and politically immature decision, which raises questions about the prime minister's ability to lead Romania in a delicate period."

PM Citu thanked on an almost ironic note his ruling partners attending the government meeting "for finding the strength to overcome the decision they took yesterday and for understanding that it is much more important to come and solve important problems for Romania."

Asked about whether president Klaus Iohannis was consulted over the political crisis, Citu said that he talks to the president very often but refused to disclose the content of these discussions.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)