Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 09:07
Politics

Political deadlock in Romania avoided for the time being

16 April 2021
The conflict within Romania's ruling coalition cooled down on April 15, one day after the reformist USR-PLUS alliance informally withdrew support for Liberal prime minister Florin Citu. USR-PLUS ministers attended the government meeting, despite claiming the opposite the day before.

But the conflict between the main ruling partners was "frozen" rather because the two factions within the reformist alliance USR-PLUS failed to find a common voice against Liberal PM Citu, who maintained his tough stance. While PLUS reportedly presses for having PM Citu dismissed (but maintaining the ruling alliance unchanged), USR is reportedly more inclined for a peaceful agreement that would keep its ministries (including the influential minister of investments and European funds Cristian Ghinea) in place.

Amid this background, PM Citu firmly stated that he, as prime minister of Romania, has the constitutional right to dismiss any minister irrespective of his/her political affiliation, G4media.ro reported.

The USR leader, deputy prime minister Dan Barna declared on Wednesday April 14 that the dismissal of USR-PLUS health minister Vlad Voiculescu was "a unilateral and politically immature decision, which raises questions about the prime minister's ability to lead Romania in a delicate period."

PM Citu thanked on an almost ironic note his ruling partners attending the government meeting "for finding the strength to overcome the decision they took yesterday and for understanding that it is much more important to come and solve important problems for Romania."

Asked about whether president Klaus Iohannis was consulted over the political crisis, Citu said that he talks to the president very often but refused to disclose the content of these discussions. 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 14:48
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
Normal
