Podiatry, officially recognized as a profession in Romania

Podiatry was officially recognized as a profession in Romania and was introduced in the Romanian Occupational Classification (COR) at the end of last year, according to the Explanatory Memorandum drafted by the Podiatry Association on “The need to introduce the profession of podiatrist with higher education in the COR,” quoted by local Economica.net.

The process will end once the joint order signed by the labor minister and the president of the statistics institute INS is published in the Official Gazette, the same document said.

Podiatrics are experts in all aspects of the structure, function and health of the foot, ankle and lower extremity. They give diagnoses and treat conditions affecting the foot, provide pain relief solutions, treat infections, and manage foot deformities in order to keep people, of any age, mobile and active.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)