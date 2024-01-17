Romania may continue price-capping scheme for basic food goods

Romania's senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) supports the idea of extending the scheme by which the surcharges to basic foods are capped for at least another three months, considering that the government's decision in this regard has achieved its objectives.

"PSD believes that the official statistical data presented by the statistics office INS show that the government's decision to cap the commercial add-ups to basic foods [by food processors, distribution firms and retailers] has achieved its main objectives of curbing inflation and protecting the purchasing power of citizens with low and medium incomes. As such, PSD unreservedly supports the extension of this measure for at least another three months, including the possibility of introducing new essential products in the list of foods with limited addition, agreed following consultations between the Ministry of Agriculture and professional associations," according to sources within PSD consulted by Agerpres, Bursa.ro reported.

According to the sources, the INS data show that "the statistical average of consumer prices for food products dropped significantly after the adoption of the measure to limit the commercial addition, reaching the lowest peak in August 2023."

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)