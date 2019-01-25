PM Dancila argues against “fake news” related to rule of law in Romania

Romania’s Government hasn’t in any way interfered with justice, prime minister Viorica Dancila declared in the European Parliament’s social and economic committee, declaring herself “disappointed” by the by the misinformation that still exists on this topic.

PM Dancila also spoke about the “double standard” in the European Union, about “divided Europe” and about “a deep crisis of confidence,” local Hotnews.ro reported.

The European authorities should seriously consider the “fake news” phenomenon and disinformation, she added.

“One of the issues you have not raised, but we have to keep in mind is the one related to misinformation and fake news because they can many times induce misperceptions about a state or a government, as it is now the case with the Government of Romania,” Dancila said in Brussels.

In related news, justice minister Tudorel Toader also in Brussels revived an older legislative initiative related to penalties to be enforced against dignitaries “denigrating” their country. Some European countries that are more developed than Romania already have such provisions in their legislation, Toader argued, according to Hotnews.ro.

(photo source: Gov.ro)