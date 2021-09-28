Romanian PM Citu is running out of time: his rival gives him another deadline

The outgoing president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) left a time bomb in the hands of his successor, prime minister Florin Citu, after warning him that within 15 days, unless something happens, he would submit his resignation from the post of Chamber of Deputies speaker, Digi24 reported.

The seat would thus become available for any ad-hoc majority coalition to grab it. In other words, prime minister Florin Citu, the new leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since September 25, must forge a majority coalition if he wants to maintain a key position for the legislative (and not only) procedures in the country.

Ludovic Orban gave PM Citu a 15-day deadline by submitting the resignation directly to him (instead of submitting it to Parliament).

“I am not going to give the seat to the Social Democrats with my own hand,” Orban stated - implying that the seat is at risk of eventually being occupied by a representative of the biggest party in the Romanian Parliament.

PM Citu declared that the Executive Bureau of the party would discuss all the options regarding the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies on September 28, and the best of them would be picked.

On September 28, the PM expects the Constitutional Court’s decision on the no-confidence motion filed by the reformist USR-PLUS.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)