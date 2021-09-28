Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 08:36
Politics

Romanian PM Citu is running out of time: his rival gives him another deadline

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outgoing president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) left a time bomb in the hands of his successor, prime minister Florin Citu, after warning him that within 15 days, unless something happens, he would submit his resignation from the post of Chamber of Deputies speaker, Digi24 reported.

The seat would thus become available for any ad-hoc majority coalition to grab it. In other words, prime minister Florin Citu, the new leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since September 25, must forge a majority coalition if he wants to maintain a key position for the legislative (and not only) procedures in the country.

Ludovic Orban gave PM Citu a 15-day deadline by submitting the resignation directly to him (instead of submitting it to Parliament).

“I am not going to give the seat to the Social Democrats with my own hand,” Orban stated - implying that the seat is at risk of eventually being occupied by a representative of the biggest party in the Romanian Parliament.

PM Citu declared that the Executive Bureau of the party would discuss all the options regarding the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies on September 28, and the best of them would be picked.

On September 28, the PM expects the Constitutional Court’s decision on the no-confidence motion filed by the reformist USR-PLUS. 

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 08:36
Politics

Romanian PM Citu is running out of time: his rival gives him another deadline

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outgoing president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) left a time bomb in the hands of his successor, prime minister Florin Citu, after warning him that within 15 days, unless something happens, he would submit his resignation from the post of Chamber of Deputies speaker, Digi24 reported.

The seat would thus become available for any ad-hoc majority coalition to grab it. In other words, prime minister Florin Citu, the new leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since September 25, must forge a majority coalition if he wants to maintain a key position for the legislative (and not only) procedures in the country.

Ludovic Orban gave PM Citu a 15-day deadline by submitting the resignation directly to him (instead of submitting it to Parliament).

“I am not going to give the seat to the Social Democrats with my own hand,” Orban stated - implying that the seat is at risk of eventually being occupied by a representative of the biggest party in the Romanian Parliament.

PM Citu declared that the Executive Bureau of the party would discuss all the options regarding the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies on September 28, and the best of them would be picked.

On September 28, the PM expects the Constitutional Court’s decision on the no-confidence motion filed by the reformist USR-PLUS. 

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks