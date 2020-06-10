Covid-19 in Romania: Plain clothes police officers to check prevention rules are followed

Plain-clothes police patrols will be deployed to check that the Covid-19 prevention rules are followed, sources told G4Media.ro and Digi24.ro.

Around 20% of Police officers will patrol in plain clothes. They will check if people wear a mask in the public venues where this is required and that social distancing norms are followed.

The decision was taken as many people wear the mask when spotting Police officers and otherwise ignore the rules, sources explained for G4Media.ro.

The authorities also set up a phone line (0800.800.165) where people can report when the current Covid-19 prevention rules are not followed, another measure taken in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Romania reported a record of 2,343 new cases on Friday, October 2, the third day in a row with more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. The share of positive tests has been growing since Friday, when only 9% of the 26,011 tests processed came positive. On Sunday, October 3, the share of positive tests grew to 13.3% (of 13,770), and on Monday, October 5, it reached 24% (of 6,537 tests).

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved new restrictions on Monday, October 5. CNSU expanded the yellow list of high-risk countries for which travel restrictions apply and included several EU countries that have recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

At the same time, the local authorities have to enforce more restrictions in counties or localities where the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days goes over 1.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. Some of these measures include closing cinemas, restaurants, and banning private events with many participants.

