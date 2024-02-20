Events

Tenor Placido Domingo postpones concerts in Romania due to medical reasons

20 February 2024

The legendary tenor Placido Domingo was forced to cancel his trip to Romania for medical reasons, postponing his Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest concerts for a later date.

Over the weekend, the tenor started feeling unwell and developed a fever. According to an official medical document received and made available to the organizers, Placido Domingo was diagnosed with acute bronchitis, for which he was prescribed a vocal rest period of at least 10 days. 

The two concerts were scheduled for February 23, 2024, at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca at 7:30 PM and on February 26, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest at 7:30 PM. The latter concert was sold out.

The new dates for the rescheduled concerts in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest will be announced as soon as possible. The purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled edition, and the organizers say that there will be no other changes to the concert, in which all the initially announced guests will participate.

Placido Domingo was set to perform alongside the famous soprano Adela Zaharia and the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, with Spanish conductor Jordi Bernàcer at the helm, with special guests being the tenor's son, Placido Domingo Jr., and the Romanian tenor Alin Stoica. 

"I am terribly sad to have to postpone at this time, especially for the inconvenience that this causes to all who have already planned to come to the concerts. The appointments are only postponed, and we are already looking for new dates to carry them out,” the tenor said in a message to fans cited in the press release.

(Photo source: the organizers)

