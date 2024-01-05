Judas Priest, Rotting Christ, Ihsahn, Tiamat, Jungle Rot, Anders Colsefni (first vocalist of Slipknot) and Kaosis are the first 7 bands out of over 30 names that will be part of the lineup for Metalhead Meeting 2024, which will take place between July 17 and 20 at Romexpo, in Bucharest.

Legendary metal band Judas Priest has over 50 years of activity, and a Grammy award for 'Best Metal Performance.' In 2022, they were selected to join the famous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The British band is preparing to release a new album in the spring of 2024, 'Invincible Shield', their 19th studio album.

Rotting Christ, one of the most beloved bands in Romania, returns to the Metalhead Meeting stage. The Greek band has released 13 studio albums in over 35 years of activity, true benchmark creations of European black metal, influencing entire generations of extreme metal artists. Their Bucharest show is part of their anniversary tour: '35 years of evil existence'.

The first four-day passes are available at an early bird price on iaBilet.ro. Then they will move to the next Price Level up to 750 RON before the festival. Children under 10 years old have free entry when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Other bands were also announced. Ihsahn is the project of the artist of the same name. Best known as the founding member and composer of Emperor, Ihsahn decided to start his own musical project in 2005.

Tiamat comes from Sweden, with over 30 years of activity in the metal scene, during which they have released 10 studio albums. Initially starting as a death/doom project with even black metal influences in the early period, Tiamat's music gradually crystallized into gothic metal, occasionally letting their extreme metal roots show through.

Many other bands will be announced soon.

Metalhead Meeting 2024 takes place at Romexpo in the Central Pavilion and in the surrounding areas. Fans will be able to find a large merch area and a food court outside the Pavilion.

(Photo source: Serban Enache | Dreamstime.com)