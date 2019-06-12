P&G to complete new detergent factory in Romania in 2021

Procter & Gamble, one of the biggest producers of non-food consumer goods in the world, will open its new detergent factory in Romania in 2021.

The factory will be located in Urlati, close to Ploiesti, where P&G also has a shampoo factory, and will employ 120 people, according to P&G officials quoted by Profit.ro. Most of the factory’s production will go to export.

The group has received a RON 30 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) state aid for this investment.

“This year P&G took another significant step on the Romanian market. Recently, we announced a major investment - the development of a new factory in Urlati, where P&G will produce liquid detergent capsules (PODS), one of P&G's biggest innovations in the fabric care category. Romania’s attractive profile, the company’s success on the market and, above all, the high quality of the people working here, have made this investment a reality,” Antoine Brun, Vice President P&G South-Eastern Europe said at an event marking 25 years of operations in Romania.

The group, which entered the Romanian market in 1994, currently has 750 employees in the country, working at the Bucharest headquarters, Urlati shampoo factory and global services center, which offers support for 66 P&G organizations.

The factory in Urlaţi, Prahova, opened in 2010, is one of the most advanced P&G factories in terms of technology and environmental protection worldwide. This hair care product factory serves over 1 billion consumers in more than 40 markets in Europe, Turkey, Israel, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

(Photo source: ID 139121312 © Jonathan Weiss - Dreamstime.com)