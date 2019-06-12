Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:30
Business
P&G to complete new detergent factory in Romania in 2021
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Procter & Gamble, one of the biggest producers of non-food consumer goods in the world, will open its new detergent factory in Romania in 2021.

The factory will be located in Urlati, close to Ploiesti, where P&G also has a shampoo factory, and will employ 120 people, according to P&G officials quoted by Profit.ro. Most of the factory’s production will go to export.

The group has received a RON 30 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) state aid for this investment.

“This year P&G took another significant step on the Romanian market. Recently, we announced a major investment - the development of a new factory in Urlati, where P&G will produce liquid detergent capsules (PODS), one of P&G's biggest innovations in the fabric care category. Romania’s attractive profile, the company’s success on the market and, above all, the high quality of the people working here, have made this investment a reality,” Antoine Brun, Vice President P&G South-Eastern Europe said at an event marking 25 years of operations in Romania.

The group, which entered the Romanian market in 1994, currently has 750 employees in the country, working at the Bucharest headquarters, Urlati shampoo factory and global services center, which offers support for 66 P&G organizations.

The factory in Urlaţi, Prahova, opened in 2010, is one of the most advanced P&G factories in terms of technology and environmental protection worldwide. This hair care product factory serves over 1 billion consumers in more than 40 markets in Europe, Turkey, Israel, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 139121312 © Jonathan Weiss - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:30
Business
P&G to complete new detergent factory in Romania in 2021
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Procter & Gamble, one of the biggest producers of non-food consumer goods in the world, will open its new detergent factory in Romania in 2021.

The factory will be located in Urlati, close to Ploiesti, where P&G also has a shampoo factory, and will employ 120 people, according to P&G officials quoted by Profit.ro. Most of the factory’s production will go to export.

The group has received a RON 30 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) state aid for this investment.

“This year P&G took another significant step on the Romanian market. Recently, we announced a major investment - the development of a new factory in Urlati, where P&G will produce liquid detergent capsules (PODS), one of P&G's biggest innovations in the fabric care category. Romania’s attractive profile, the company’s success on the market and, above all, the high quality of the people working here, have made this investment a reality,” Antoine Brun, Vice President P&G South-Eastern Europe said at an event marking 25 years of operations in Romania.

The group, which entered the Romanian market in 1994, currently has 750 employees in the country, working at the Bucharest headquarters, Urlati shampoo factory and global services center, which offers support for 66 P&G organizations.

The factory in Urlaţi, Prahova, opened in 2010, is one of the most advanced P&G factories in terms of technology and environmental protection worldwide. This hair care product factory serves over 1 billion consumers in more than 40 markets in Europe, Turkey, Israel, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 139121312 © Jonathan Weiss - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40