Película festival in Bucharest: Films in the program, available online

Twenty-one films in this year’s selection of Película, a Bucharest festival dedicated to Latin-American culture, will be available online.

The films will be available between September 9 and September 16 on the Cinesquare.net platform.

Among the films that can be streamed are Los días de la ballena (Days Of The Whale), the debut feature of director Catalina Arroyave Restrepo; Javier Corcuera’s documentary El Viaje de Javier Heraud (The Journey of Javier Heraud); Andres Wood’s Araña (Spider), Chile’s entry for the 2020 Oscar for the best international feature film; and Daniel Rosenfeld’s documentary Piazzolla, los años del tiburón (Piazzolla, the Years of the Shark).

The selection also includes several productions for children, who can watch the miniseries La tierra en mis manos or the Brazilian animation O menino e o mundo (Boy and the World).

The films will be screened in the original language, with Romanian subtitles. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbook.ro. The program is available here.

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]