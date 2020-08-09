Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 14:39
Events
Película festival in Bucharest: Films in the program, available online
08 September 2020
Twenty-one films in this year’s selection of Película, a Bucharest festival dedicated to Latin-American culture, will be available online.

The films will be available between September 9 and September 16 on the Cinesquare.net platform. 

Among the films that can be streamed are Los días de la ballena (Days Of The Whale), the debut feature of director Catalina Arroyave Restrepo; Javier Corcuera’s documentary El Viaje de Javier Heraud (The Journey of Javier Heraud); Andres Wood’s Araña (Spider), Chile’s entry for the 2020 Oscar for the best international feature film; and Daniel Rosenfeld’s documentary Piazzolla, los años del tiburón (Piazzolla, the Years of the Shark).

The selection also includes several productions for children, who can watch the miniseries La tierra en mis manos or the Brazilian animation O menino e o mundo (Boy and the World).

The films will be screened in the original language, with Romanian subtitles. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbook.ro. The program is available here.

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
1

