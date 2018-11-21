Another 15,000 passes for Romania’s Untold festival sold in record time

A total of 15,000 passes for the 2019 Untold festival in Romania were put up for sale on Tuesday, November 20, and all of them were sold in less than 10 minutes.

Fans were able to purchase regular passes at a price of EUR 109 plus taxes. VIP passes were also put up for sale at a price of EUR 269 plus taxes.

The first 15,000 passes were sold on November 14, also in record time – less than three minutes.

The 2019 edition of the Untold festival will take place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj-Napoca. The organizers haven’t announced the lineup yet.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Untold)