Society

Parts of Romania to experience warmest end of March in over 70 years

29 March 2024

Some areas of Romania will see the warmest end to March in over 70 years. Temperatures, especially in the south, will be as high as 29 degrees Celsius this weekend, according to meteorologists. 

The head of Romania’s National Meteorological Administration, Elena Mateescu, noted that temperatures in the last days of March could reach 28 or even 29 degrees Celsius. Bucharest saw a record 29 degrees in 1947, and that may well be surpassed this year.

“We will certainly reach records for both daily minimum and maximum values, as we have already recorded this morning, at 20 meteorological stations, the highest minimum temperatures for a March 29,” she said, cited by Biziday.

The meteorologist added that April could again bring periods of cold, which will impact the plants and agricultural enterprises. 

Earlier this year, Romania’s Environment Ministry announced that 2023 was the warmest year in history for the country. The warmest year in history also had the warmest Christmas. The trend continued in 2024, when Romania registered historic highs in temperature for the month of February, with a temperature deviation of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Detry26 | Dreamstime.com)

