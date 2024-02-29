Romania sees historically high temperatures in February

Romania has registered historic highs in temperature for the month of February this year, with a temperature deviation of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, according to meteorologists, temperatures in March are set to remain higher than usual.

"February 2024 sets a record in terms of average temperature, 5.8 degrees Celsius, compared to a normal climatological average of -1 degree, meaning a deviation of 6.8 degrees at this point. And Thursday, on the last day of February, it's much warmer, 8 - 21 degrees, so we remain with a high probability of keeping this record, making this February the warmest February in the history of meteorological measurements," explained Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorological Administration, cited by Digi24.

“In no season and in no month of each season have we had such a record in terms of positive thermal deviations from the specific norms of the respective season,” the meteorologist added.

"For example, for winter, we ranged from 3.7 to 6.8 this year, in February. Going into spring, 3.6 to 4.7 in April 2018, summer between 2.5 to 3.5 in June 2012, and ending with autumn, 3.8 to 4.9 in November 2019, thus a new historical record regarding the evolution of temperature conditions in our country," the ANM director further stated.

In January, Romania’s Environment Ministry announced that 2023 was the warmest year in history for the country. The warmest year in history also had the warmest Christmas.

(Photo source: Belish | Dreamstime.com)