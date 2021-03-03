Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:27
Politics

RO Parliament votes 2020 budget law in the form drafted by Govt.

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Parliament passed on March 2 the state budget law for 2021, with 234 votes against 170, G4media.ro reported.

This is the first major validation of the governing coalition's position in the legislative body.

The budget assumes 4.3% GDP growth this year and targets 7.16%-of-GDP public deficit in cash terms - a moderate consolidation from last year's 9.8%-of-GDP gap.

No amendments proposed by opposition MPs were approved, so the budget was adopted in the form submitted by the Government led by Liberal prime minister Florin Citu.

President Iohannis must promulgate the state budget law before it comes into force.

PM Citu rejected claims that the 2021 budget planning is "austere" as the expenditures are planned to rise by nearly 5%.

The public investments will increase by RON 8.3 billion (EUR 1.7 bln), and the social security budget will grow by RON 10.2 bln (over EUR 2 bln) as well, PM Citu said.

The wages and bonuses in the budgetary sector remain at the same level as in 2020.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:27
Politics

RO Parliament votes 2020 budget law in the form drafted by Govt.

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Parliament passed on March 2 the state budget law for 2021, with 234 votes against 170, G4media.ro reported.

This is the first major validation of the governing coalition's position in the legislative body.

The budget assumes 4.3% GDP growth this year and targets 7.16%-of-GDP public deficit in cash terms - a moderate consolidation from last year's 9.8%-of-GDP gap.

No amendments proposed by opposition MPs were approved, so the budget was adopted in the form submitted by the Government led by Liberal prime minister Florin Citu.

President Iohannis must promulgate the state budget law before it comes into force.

PM Citu rejected claims that the 2021 budget planning is "austere" as the expenditures are planned to rise by nearly 5%.

The public investments will increase by RON 8.3 billion (EUR 1.7 bln), and the social security budget will grow by RON 10.2 bln (over EUR 2 bln) as well, PM Citu said.

The wages and bonuses in the budgetary sector remain at the same level as in 2020.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption