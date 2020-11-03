Higher chances for new Romanian Government to get Parliament’s vote

Several leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are committed to voting for the cabinet proposed by prime minister-designate Florin Citu on Thursday, March 12, in order to install a new government with full powers as soon as possible in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, G4media.ro announced.

“However, the position of PSD’s interim leader, Marcel Ciolacu, remains unclear,” political sources commented.

The PSD leadership will reportedly decide on how the party’s MPs will vote the day before the Parliament’s session.

Other sources claim that Ciolacu has also decided to vote for Florin Citu’s cabinet. So far, all other parliamentary parties have publicly advocated the idea of appointing as quickly as possible a Government in the context of the coronavirus spreading in Romania. Thus, the leaders of the Save Romania Union (USR), Pro Romania, ALDE and PMP publicly pleaded for the speedy installation of a government.

Sources within PSD told Radio Free Europe that a new emergency meeting of the party leadership was convened for Wednesday, just before the vote on the new Government. PSD had initially announced that it would not vote for the Florin Citu cabinet.

