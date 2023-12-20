Real Estate

Park Properties to build residential projects on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes

20 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Park Properties, the developer of the SunLake Residence complex on the shores of Lake Fundeni in Bucharest, said it acquired two land plots on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes for new large-scale residential developments. The estimated market value of the two future projects exceeds EUR 40 million. 

The developer is targeting more than 1,000 units of real estate developments over the next few years.

“We have recently acquired a lakeside plot of land in the Pipera area where we intend to develop a residential complex of premium apartments, as well as 20,000 sqm of land on the shore of Lake Balotesti for a future neighbourhood of luxury villas,” said Alexandru Manaila, Managing Partner of Park Properties.

“With the acquisition of the new land and planned developments we will exceed the threshold of 700 housing units and we aim to exceed 1,000 units in Bucharest and near the capital in the coming years,” he added.

Together with the new land acquired, the market value of all Park Properties projects exceeds EUR 100 million.

“Prices for apartments in Romania are still very affordable compared to other European capitals, which is why we expect that the market in Romania will also be aligned with central European levels and prices will increase in the mid- and long-term. That is why we continue to invest in unique properties in Romania, but only if they make sense and the projects are financially viable. To be competitive in the market, the key is to find land with potential and at the right price, where apartments or real estate will sell quickly, regardless of real estate market conditions,” Alexandru Manaila added.

Park Properties has completed and fully sold 10 blocks in central and ultra-central locations in Bucharest.

Its most ambitious project so far is SunLake Residence, a residential complex whose construction started in spring 2022 and which, when completed, will consist of 308 apartments with 2 and 3 rooms, as well as studios or duplex penthouses with 4 and 5 rooms, distributed in three buildings. The project’s market value exceeds EUR 40 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Park Properties to build residential projects on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes

20 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Park Properties, the developer of the SunLake Residence complex on the shores of Lake Fundeni in Bucharest, said it acquired two land plots on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes for new large-scale residential developments. The estimated market value of the two future projects exceeds EUR 40 million. 

The developer is targeting more than 1,000 units of real estate developments over the next few years.

“We have recently acquired a lakeside plot of land in the Pipera area where we intend to develop a residential complex of premium apartments, as well as 20,000 sqm of land on the shore of Lake Balotesti for a future neighbourhood of luxury villas,” said Alexandru Manaila, Managing Partner of Park Properties.

“With the acquisition of the new land and planned developments we will exceed the threshold of 700 housing units and we aim to exceed 1,000 units in Bucharest and near the capital in the coming years,” he added.

Together with the new land acquired, the market value of all Park Properties projects exceeds EUR 100 million.

“Prices for apartments in Romania are still very affordable compared to other European capitals, which is why we expect that the market in Romania will also be aligned with central European levels and prices will increase in the mid- and long-term. That is why we continue to invest in unique properties in Romania, but only if they make sense and the projects are financially viable. To be competitive in the market, the key is to find land with potential and at the right price, where apartments or real estate will sell quickly, regardless of real estate market conditions,” Alexandru Manaila added.

Park Properties has completed and fully sold 10 blocks in central and ultra-central locations in Bucharest.

Its most ambitious project so far is SunLake Residence, a residential complex whose construction started in spring 2022 and which, when completed, will consist of 308 apartments with 2 and 3 rooms, as well as studios or duplex penthouses with 4 and 5 rooms, distributed in three buildings. The project’s market value exceeds EUR 40 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm