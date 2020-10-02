Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas

South-Korean movie Parasite, the first non-English movie ever to win the Oscar for Best Film, is available again in selected cinemas across Romania.

The movie won four trophies at the 92nd edition of the Oscars on Sunday night, February 9, including those for Best foreign movie, Best director (Bong Joon Ho), and Best original script.

Parasite is a black comedy thriller whose action takes place in the present. It follows the members of a poor family, all unemployed, who scheme to get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

The film has won many international prizes, including the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it had its premiere.

Parasite had its premiere in Romania on November 8, 2019. The movie had a short run in local cinemas, where it drew about 9,200 spectators and had box office revenues of under USD 29,000.

However, after its success at the Oscars, some cinemas in Romania have reintroduced Parasite in their program. Cinema City, the biggest local multiplex operator, has the movie running this week in its cinemas in Bucharest (Cotroceni, Sun Plaza, Mega Mall, and ParkLake) as well as in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Constanta, Bacau, Arad, Galati, Ploiesti, and Pitesti).

Other Oscar laureates that can be watched in Romanian cinemas include Joker (which brought Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar for Best leading actor + Oscar for Best original score), Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (Oscar for Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt), and 1917 (two Oscars for Best image and Best special effects).

(Photo source: Parasite Facebook page)