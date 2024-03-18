Palestinian Film Festival holds 2024 edition in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca next month

The fifth edition of the Palestinian Film Festival, organized by the Mahmoud Darwish Cultural Center under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture in Palestine and the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Romania, will take place in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next month. The edition in the capital city is scheduled for April 18-21, while the Cluj-Napoca event will be held on April 28.

According to the organizers, filmmaker Mirona Radu took over the festival's artistic direction this year.

The opening event will be hosted by Sala Luceafărul in Bucharest, with the screenings then moving to Muzeul Tăranului Cinema.

The lineup will include "a remarkable selection of Palestinian films produced in recent years, covering relevant topics and aspects of Palestinian life and culture." One of the titles is Alam, directed by Firas Khoury, who will be a guest of the festival and hold a workshop for students and young professionals.

The Palestinian Film Festival will then move to Cluj-Napoca, where three special screenings will take place at Cinema Victoria on April 28.

More information will be made available on the Mahmoud Darwish Cultural Center website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)