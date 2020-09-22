Partner Content

(P) Q&A with the new General Manager of four - star Hotel Cismigiu: Mirela Cojocaru on priorities, the new travelers and running a hotel during the pandemic

Mirela Cojocaru is the new general manager of the four star - hotel Hotel Cismigiu in Bucharest as of September 2020. Mrs. Cojocaru has been working with Hotel Cismigiu for the last five years, having been promoted to the helm of the hotel from the position of Operations Manager. Prior to this, she was the hotel’s Sales & Marketing Manager for over two years. Mrs. Cojocaru replaces Georgeta Grecu, who has managed the hotel for the last 8 years.

Mirela Cojocaru has over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having held jobs in sales, corporate and public acquisitions. In the last three years, she developed and implemented procedures within all departments of Hotel Cismigiu, and has enjoyed working for an independent hotel which allows for managerial autonomy.

Mrs. Cojocaru is a Graduate of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi in Northern Romania, with a BA in Geography and Geology and an MA in Tourism development and promotion. She has been passionate about the hotel industry ever since high school and deliberately chose a career in hospitality.

She reveals some of the challenges during this period and her plans at the helm of the Hotel Cismigiu.

What is your main target at the helm of the hotel, after having seen its activity from different perspectives in the last five years?

My main objective in the current context is to keep quality and safety standards which our guests are used to and gradually bring the hotel back to the occupation rate we had before the pandemic.

What are the main assets of Hotel Cismigiu, in your view, and how do you plan to use them in the near future?

The hotel’s location and the impressive size of our apartment are very much appreciated, with tariffs similar to those of regular hotel rooms in downtown Bucharest. The apartments are practical and have a modern design, and we personalize services depending on the needs of every guest. We try to offer support during the entire stay and guests say they feel like home in our hotel! As we are a small and flexible hotel, we can offer such personalization and we’re happy to do it. Cleanliness is something else highly appreciated, and this helps us in the context, as guests trust us and continue to choose Hotel Cismigiu for their stays.

What changes do you plan in the hotel from your new role?

I want us to invest more in digitization, while keeping the human interaction which is core to the hospitality industry. The practical mix between the advantages of digitization and the human interaction is, I think, the future of the hotel industry. Another objective I have is to increase our visibility online and become accessible to guests from all over the world.

How many staff do you lead in the hotel and what HR plans do you have for the coming period?

We now have 10 internal staff, with cleaning and security externalized, but in the coming period I would like us to gradually return to the number of 15 internal staff we had before the crisis.

How do you see the hospitality industry in Bucharest going further during these unusual times?

It is for sure the hardest period ever for the hotel industry, and we have to adapt on the go, reorganize depending on the global context and carefully study today’s travelers. I believe the only way to weather this storm is to adapt rapidly to changes and reinvent the hotel industry for the context. After analyzing the new consumers, we identified this pattern and we built the offer WORK STAY LIVE. So guests can use the apartments they rent with us both as a temporary home during their travel, and as an office or meeting place. This way, guests are better protected and they don’t need to leave the hotel to do their job. As we mainly have business guests, this facility was well received by our guests.

