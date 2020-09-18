Partner Content

(P) The New Luxury Standard in Real Estate

The high-end residential market in Bucharest is in full development, most of the projects that guarantee a luxury living experience being delivered in the centre and in the north. The definition of luxury is well known, but sustainability points out a new luxury standard, recently implemented on the Romanian market by developers who aim to deliver projects at international standards and to innovate.

The growth potential of the luxury housing segment remains high if we consider a statistic provided by Credit Suisse. In 2019, Romania had approximately 32,000 millionaires in US$, a number almost double compared to the previous year. Of these, approximately 1,700 people have a fortune between 5 and 10 million US$, and at the top of the hierarchy are 47 Romanian millionaires with fortunes between 50 and 100 million US$.

Nowadays, luxury apartments are one of the the most safe and stable investments, since this residential segment has proven to be better resilient to economic uncertainties.

Location, a key factor for luxury housing

Developers of luxury real estate projects prefer the centre of Bucharest for premium apartments, given the limited areas of land for construction and urban limitations. Things change as we move to the north of the city, and in areas such as Floreasca, Expoziției or Aviației are being developed luxury compounds with hundreds of apartments and premium facilities, thus giving more people the opportunity to a special lifestyle, with high standards, as close as possible to the desired destinations in the city.

The sale prices for the apartments in the mentioned areas are an indicator of the exclusivity for the locations. For example, the flats in Dorobanti - Floreasca area have an average selling price of 3,200 euro/sqm, excluding VAT. In 1 Mai area, the price is 1,900 euro/sqm, while the dwellings in Herăstrău-Nordului are sold for 2,750 euro/sqm and in Aviației, the flats are sold for 2,250 euro/sqm.

In locations such as Victoriei-Universitate and the Kiseleff-Aviatorilor, prices range between 3,000 and 4,500 euro/sqm, according to a report by JLL - real estate consulting firm. The statistics refer to transactions with properties that were developed after 2000.

In Expoziției area, the location has attracted many investments lately, with the profile of a real "Manhattan" of Bucharest. At this moment Impact Developer & Contractor is developing one of the biggest investments in the area - Luxuria Domenii Residence, meaning a residential compound containing 9 blocks with 630 apartments, built to an exceptional quality standard, that have prices between 91.890-720.000 euro + VAT.

The first two construction phases have been already delivered, and the company started the last development phase with 130 apartments with areas up to 327 sqm / unit.

The compound is a luxury statement, both interior and exterior, with strong advantages, facilities and specifications.

Another advantage is the connectivity: from Luxuria, it takes less than 5 minutes to Herăstrău Park or to Presei Libere Square. Otopeni Airport is less than 20 minutes away and the city centre, 10 minutes away.

New assets in Luxury Residential Development

Luxury real estate projects offer a high level of life quality, a principle that results from the harmonious combination of key elements, such as high-quality finishes and materials, green spaces and energy efficiency of the building.

In Luxuria, the residents will have at their disposal an exclusive green spaces area of 9,650 sqm, with park of 2500 sqm, Japanese gardens and trees that complete the aesthetics of the ensemble.

Inside, the receptions and the residents' lounge add elegance through modern and discreet furniture, which integrates with premium marble and granite finishes. Premium suppliers were chosen for the whole complex: from marble, to sanitary ware and floors. The development concept of Luxuria Residence combines minimalism and modernity with Feng Shui principles.

The housing quality is complemented by the modern fitness centre where residents can do sports anytime, on their convenience, without leaving the compound. Also, for the comfort of the residents, the children will be able to play safely in the carefully arranged spaces.

In Luxuria Domenii Residence, the construction innovation is used to the maximum, so that the facades are ventilated with modern cladding, while the thermal insulation system guarantees long-term operational efficiency.

The long-term living experience is enhanced by the technologies implemented since the development phase. Luxuria Residence is the only residential project with BREEAM Excellent certification, obtained following a rigorous evaluation process. And because the trend of green homes has become strongly visible in the market, increased interest is expected from buyers, keen on modern buildings, which define the new luxury standard by being sustainable and environmentally friendly. You are welcome to embrace The Art of Living in Style, at Luxuria Residence!

(p) - This article is an advertorial.