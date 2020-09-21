(P) Meet the Future of Online Tutoring - Lukico: the only online learning space in Romania offering one-on-one tailored lessons for learners aged 5-14

In the aftermath of the pandemic’s first wave, as the global education industry is still busy transforming its operating model, here’s an inspiring example of how a young educational start-up, Lukico, is reinventing and pioneering virtual learning for children.

According to a recent study from the UN, COVID-19 has created “the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents”. The Romanian education sector sadly makes no exception, as schools across the country are still struggling to adapt to the new norm. As we speak, government institutions, schools and families alike are all facing difficult decisions and great uncertainty as they go about managing children’s return to school.

It’s clear by now that the unprecedented magnitude of the pandemic has set a thousand-year-old education system on a trajectory for abrupt transformation. By doing so however, it also helped accelerate the emergence of a new kind of digital, flexible and innovative learning model, seemingly overnight.

It’s in this context that the Lukico concept was born and eventually established as a provider of auxiliary education services to classroom learning.

First implemented during the nerve-wrecking, intense period when schools were first closed physically this year, Lukico’s new flexi-style of education allows learners and teachers to connect online via interactive whiteboards within virtual classrooms. This enables them to collaborate and communicate more effectively, without the need for physical proximity.

Its mission is to support children aged 5-14 years old access premium quality, guided online tutoring, with highly qualified international educators. The Lukico model stands in stark contrast to the classical private tutoring model which is “one size fits all” and usually brings multiple children together for the same session. This model rarely works in the physical world, let alone in the online. Lukico’s approach is to first understand and then cater to the individual child’s needs. All lessons are part of an agreed on learning plan, they are custom-made and are being delivered in real time, one on one.

“Lukico is a safe, fun and stimulating learning space which is laser focused on the unique needs of the young learner. Our international tutors team works with each of our students individually through our live streaming digital platform to help them reach their specific educational goals”, shares Raluca Paul Dima - Founder of Lukico.

So how does it work?

Lukico strives to provide young learners with the time and attention they deserve and require through customized 1:1 tutoring services. Children refine and expand their knowledge of the particular curriculum that they wish to study with an assigned teacher. From the comfort of their home, they no longer experience peer pressure, peer comparison or instruction uncertainty in the classroom. Instead, they navigate their learning goals through fun and thought-provoking digital learning tasks, in real time with step-by-step guidance from their teachers.

It gets better!

As part of a collaborative effort between the Lukico team and the child’s parents, a Success Roadmap is created for every learner, chartering the course of the learning journey and setting clear objectives. The learner and teacher will then put the learning plan into practice by actively engaging with each other via Lukico’s Virtual Classroom. Rich with interactive features, the classroom, unique for each learning plan, will enable children to actively contribute to the lesson, ask questions, edit their whiteboard and submit their homework - all in the same place!

By engaging in the Lukico Virtual Classroom, children learn to use technology that is compliant, age- and developmentally-appropriate, and contains educational resources that enhance critical thinking.

Benefitting from tailored education via user-friendly digital tools, children are also naturally boosting their technology adoption and readiness levels. The Lukico learning model therefore inherently helps young students develop their ICT skills; a critical area of focus in the increasingly digitized post-Covid19 global economy.

At the end of each live session they get feedback as well as meaningful advice for the upcoming lesson and all their progress is securely saved. This rigorous, yet agile approach helps ensure progress is constantly tracked towards Lukico’s learners education goals and any fine-tuning is implemented in real time.

