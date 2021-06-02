Real Estate
Partner Content

(P) Location, design, sustainability – the red thread between Millstone’s residential projects in Bucharest

02 June 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

When first setting out in Bucharest, the vision for Millstone Development was to create masterful residential projects, that stand the test of time. Johan Rogiers and Horia Chioseaua have since then set on a journey of discovering the best (and central) locations for their signature projects, changing the city’s panorama one building at a time.

“We knew from the start it was going to be a challenge. Bucharest is almost flooded with projects that offer just housing, nothing more than their main purpose. But we knew we wanted things to be better, to bring the quality and comfort of international projects to our buildings in Bucharest. Our aim is to create homes with timeless style, quality and comfort, all through sustainable buildings. The sense of community is at the centre of everything we do, and we believe this to be an important selling point for the people who pick Millstone Developments.”, says Horia Chioseaua about the company’s local mission.

Millstone Developments has started with three projects: Virgiliu 21-23, very close to the Opera Park and Eroilor Area, Voievozi 63, in the Calea Victoriei and Nicolae Iorga Park proximity, and Lascăr 54-58, close to University Square and the Armenian Church. While the first one is currently in the works, to be delivered in 2022, the last two are in different stages of the permitting process and will break ground as soon as possible. 

The central location is not the only similarity between the Millstone projects. They are all designed following a sustainable, eco-friendly vision, offering their inhabitants and the city a safe, conscious development, in total agreement with the environment and the bustling city centre living. Virgiliu 21-23 has already received the Green Homes pre-certification awarded by the Romanian Green Building Council and the aim is for the other two to be green listed as well in the near future.

While location and sustainable building are important on the long run, the wow factor comes from the design. Top architecture companies have been chosen as partners for the creation of the three projects, leaving their expert marks on both the exterior and interior of the building. For the first two buildings, Millstone Developments has chosen to work with ADN Architecture Bureau, the well-known architecture office in Bucharest, while the last one is being designed by the KXL Architectural Bureau.

While the capital’s look is changing by the minute, Millstone Developments aims to be at the centre of its improvement. With its boutique and community-oriented projects, it lays a long-term bet on how the city will become a better place for living, business, and tourism. 

Millstone Developments was founded in 2016 by two experienced real estate professionals in Romania – Johan Rogiers & Horia Chioseaua. The company set out to develop residential and office projects in Romania, with the ambition of becoming a leader in timeless boutique projects combining style, comfort and quality. More information on the company and its projects will soon be available on www.millstone.com.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
Real Estate
Partner Content

(P) Location, design, sustainability – the red thread between Millstone’s residential projects in Bucharest

02 June 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

When first setting out in Bucharest, the vision for Millstone Development was to create masterful residential projects, that stand the test of time. Johan Rogiers and Horia Chioseaua have since then set on a journey of discovering the best (and central) locations for their signature projects, changing the city’s panorama one building at a time.

“We knew from the start it was going to be a challenge. Bucharest is almost flooded with projects that offer just housing, nothing more than their main purpose. But we knew we wanted things to be better, to bring the quality and comfort of international projects to our buildings in Bucharest. Our aim is to create homes with timeless style, quality and comfort, all through sustainable buildings. The sense of community is at the centre of everything we do, and we believe this to be an important selling point for the people who pick Millstone Developments.”, says Horia Chioseaua about the company’s local mission.

Millstone Developments has started with three projects: Virgiliu 21-23, very close to the Opera Park and Eroilor Area, Voievozi 63, in the Calea Victoriei and Nicolae Iorga Park proximity, and Lascăr 54-58, close to University Square and the Armenian Church. While the first one is currently in the works, to be delivered in 2022, the last two are in different stages of the permitting process and will break ground as soon as possible. 

The central location is not the only similarity between the Millstone projects. They are all designed following a sustainable, eco-friendly vision, offering their inhabitants and the city a safe, conscious development, in total agreement with the environment and the bustling city centre living. Virgiliu 21-23 has already received the Green Homes pre-certification awarded by the Romanian Green Building Council and the aim is for the other two to be green listed as well in the near future.

While location and sustainable building are important on the long run, the wow factor comes from the design. Top architecture companies have been chosen as partners for the creation of the three projects, leaving their expert marks on both the exterior and interior of the building. For the first two buildings, Millstone Developments has chosen to work with ADN Architecture Bureau, the well-known architecture office in Bucharest, while the last one is being designed by the KXL Architectural Bureau.

While the capital’s look is changing by the minute, Millstone Developments aims to be at the centre of its improvement. With its boutique and community-oriented projects, it lays a long-term bet on how the city will become a better place for living, business, and tourism. 

Millstone Developments was founded in 2016 by two experienced real estate professionals in Romania – Johan Rogiers & Horia Chioseaua. The company set out to develop residential and office projects in Romania, with the ambition of becoming a leader in timeless boutique projects combining style, comfort and quality. More information on the company and its projects will soon be available on www.millstone.com.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars