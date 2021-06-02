(P) Location, design, sustainability – the red thread between Millstone’s residential projects in Bucharest

Partner Content

When first setting out in Bucharest, the vision for Millstone Development was to create masterful residential projects, that stand the test of time. Johan Rogiers and Horia Chioseaua have since then set on a journey of discovering the best (and central) locations for their signature projects, changing the city’s panorama one building at a time.

“We knew from the start it was going to be a challenge. Bucharest is almost flooded with projects that offer just housing, nothing more than their main purpose. But we knew we wanted things to be better, to bring the quality and comfort of international projects to our buildings in Bucharest. Our aim is to create homes with timeless style, quality and comfort, all through sustainable buildings. The sense of community is at the centre of everything we do, and we believe this to be an important selling point for the people who pick Millstone Developments.”, says Horia Chioseaua about the company’s local mission.

Millstone Developments has started with three projects: Virgiliu 21-23, very close to the Opera Park and Eroilor Area, Voievozi 63, in the Calea Victoriei and Nicolae Iorga Park proximity, and Lascăr 54-58, close to University Square and the Armenian Church. While the first one is currently in the works, to be delivered in 2022, the last two are in different stages of the permitting process and will break ground as soon as possible.

The central location is not the only similarity between the Millstone projects. They are all designed following a sustainable, eco-friendly vision, offering their inhabitants and the city a safe, conscious development, in total agreement with the environment and the bustling city centre living. Virgiliu 21-23 has already received the Green Homes pre-certification awarded by the Romanian Green Building Council and the aim is for the other two to be green listed as well in the near future.

While location and sustainable building are important on the long run, the wow factor comes from the design. Top architecture companies have been chosen as partners for the creation of the three projects, leaving their expert marks on both the exterior and interior of the building. For the first two buildings, Millstone Developments has chosen to work with ADN Architecture Bureau, the well-known architecture office in Bucharest, while the last one is being designed by the KXL Architectural Bureau.

While the capital’s look is changing by the minute, Millstone Developments aims to be at the centre of its improvement. With its boutique and community-oriented projects, it lays a long-term bet on how the city will become a better place for living, business, and tourism.

Millstone Developments was founded in 2016 by two experienced real estate professionals in Romania – Johan Rogiers & Horia Chioseaua. The company set out to develop residential and office projects in Romania, with the ambition of becoming a leader in timeless boutique projects combining style, comfort and quality. More information on the company and its projects will soon be available on www.millstone.com.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.