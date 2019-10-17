Partner Content

(P) Adobe Romania: more than 40% of our interns are offered jobs within the company after their internship

Adobe Romania, the local subsidiary of Adobe Inc., has finished recently its second internship program of the year and held the Interns’ Tech Fair. During this one-day event, all the interns presented their work and projects and lived the true fair experience, each having assigned a tech boot and being visited by over 200 colleagues.

Adobe’s employees are invited to the Tech Fair. They ask questions, challenge the interns and watch the projects’ presentations. Thus, the interns enrich their experience by pitching a tech solution and showing off their code and demos.

Almost half of the interns completing their workout in Adobe Romania were offered jobs within the company. During the three or four months of internship depending on which program they are in, they work on fixing real tech challenges their teams face. All their projects are done on real products and can have global impact.

Each year, Adobe Romania receives over 3,000 internship applications, which are carefully analyzed and selected by the team. The best candidates will enjoy a full experience within the internship program they enroll.

When interns join Adobe as university students or graduates, they will work side by side with the tech industry’s biggest thinkers and creators to help change the world through digital experiences. They are welcomed into a community that loves to dream up groundbreaking ideas and make them real. They join forces with master statisticians, experience designers and engineering fellows, community activists, and executives — and stand out for who they are and what they bring to the team.

Adobe has two internship programs, designed to challenge students and young professionals and show them what it is like to work in a top global research and development company.

The Graduate Diploma Internship is a four months program designed for senior students who want to create their research thesis with Adobe. Adobe’s engineering teams propose the thesis, which is research oriented and solves one of our team’s current challenges. The intern has a mentor from Adobe who helps him/her develop new skills and learn new technologies. He also works with someone from the University and receives a final grade from his Faculty commission. The program runs from March to June. The program has been rolling for 10 years and has sustained Adobe’s great employer branding in technical Universities from Bucharest. More than half of the students are offered new college graduate jobs after they finish the program.

Summer internship is a three months program, which takes place every year in Adobe Romania, usually from July to September. It’s designed for exceptional students from universities all over the country, independent of their study year. They are integrated in engineering teams and participate side by side with Adobe employees in the development lifecycle. They get a mentor from the team who helps them develop new skills and learn new technologies. The program also seeks to effectively communicate Adobe Romania’s activity and challenging projects within the technical universities, thus sustaining its great employer branding.

Students and young professionals can find more info on Adobe’s Internships and apply for the next program here.

(p) - This article is an Advertorial.