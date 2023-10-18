M&A

Hungary’s OTP receives two bids for its Romanian subsidiary

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian financial group OTP received two bids for its Romanian subsidiary, but it is reportedly not happy with the higher offer placed by the leader of the local market by assets, Banca Transilvania.

Banca Transilvania is reportedly ready to pay a sum equal to 70%-80% of OTP Romania’s own funds while the parent group evaluates its subsidiary at par (100%), according to Profit.ro.

OTP Bank Romania is the tenth largest bank by assets in the country, with a total of RON 20 billion (EUR 4 billion) at the end of June. Own funds were RON 2.1 billion at the end of June, which puts Banca Transilvania’s offer at RON 1.4-1.6 billion (around EUR 300 million).

The selling process has reportedly been delayed by the interest expressed by the other bidder, Raiffeisen Bank Romania (the fifth-largest bank in Romania by assets).

OTP Bank Romania took over Millenium Bank in 2014, and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) blocked its attempt to acquire Banca Romaneasca in 2018 after the two sides had reached an agreement in 2017.

In May this year, OTP group officially put up for sale its Romanian subsidiary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Hungary’s OTP receives two bids for its Romanian subsidiary

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian financial group OTP received two bids for its Romanian subsidiary, but it is reportedly not happy with the higher offer placed by the leader of the local market by assets, Banca Transilvania.

Banca Transilvania is reportedly ready to pay a sum equal to 70%-80% of OTP Romania’s own funds while the parent group evaluates its subsidiary at par (100%), according to Profit.ro.

OTP Bank Romania is the tenth largest bank by assets in the country, with a total of RON 20 billion (EUR 4 billion) at the end of June. Own funds were RON 2.1 billion at the end of June, which puts Banca Transilvania’s offer at RON 1.4-1.6 billion (around EUR 300 million).

The selling process has reportedly been delayed by the interest expressed by the other bidder, Raiffeisen Bank Romania (the fifth-largest bank in Romania by assets).

OTP Bank Romania took over Millenium Bank in 2014, and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) blocked its attempt to acquire Banca Romaneasca in 2018 after the two sides had reached an agreement in 2017.

In May this year, OTP group officially put up for sale its Romanian subsidiary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion