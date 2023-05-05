Finance

OTP Bank reportedly evaluates option to sell Romanian subsidiary

05 May 2023

Hungarian group OTP Bank, one of the largest banking groups in the region, is exploring the market in order to evaluate the interest of other banks to acquire its Romanian subsidiary, sources on the banking market told Ziarul Financiar.

No final decision on the sale of the subsidiary was taken, a source familiar with the talks said.

The process is reportedly coordinated from the Budapest headquarters of the group.

The group includes a bank that is among the ten largest in the country by assets. OTP entered the Romanian market in the early 2000s through the acquisition of Robank, and it acquired Millennium Bank Romania after the crisis of 2008.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

1

