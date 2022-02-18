Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

date 2022-02-18 

 

Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania's Orsova Shipyard gets contracts worth EUR 10 mln from Dutch customers

18 February 2022
Orsova Shipyard (BVB: SNO) has concluded two more contracts to construct two river vessels with a combined value of EUR 6.33 mln, the company announced in a note to investors.

The buyer is Gebr. by Jonge Shipbuilding Services BV from the Netherlands, the delivery deadlines being April 30, 2023, and July 31, 2023, Bursa.ro reported.

The Dutch company will pay in advance part of the value of the contracts, and the rest will be paid no later than 25 days after the ships leave Orsova, according to the report.

Less than a month ago, the Romanian company had concluded two other contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels worth a total of EUR 4.06 mln, the buyer being the Dutch company Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding BV.

For the first nine months of last year, Orsova Shipyard reported a loss of RON 0.56 mln, compared to a profit of RON 3.41 mln in the first three quarters of 2020. The operating revenues were RON 50 mln, not far from those of the first nine months of the previous year, while operating expenses amounted to RON 50.69 mln, 7.5% more than in the period January-September 2020.

(Photo source: Bogdanel Vacarciuc/Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

13 January 2022
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
