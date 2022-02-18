Romania's Orsova Shipyard gets contracts worth EUR 10 mln from Dutch customers

Orsova Shipyard (BVB: SNO) has concluded two more contracts to construct two river vessels with a combined value of EUR 6.33 mln, the company announced in a note to investors.

The buyer is Gebr. by Jonge Shipbuilding Services BV from the Netherlands, the delivery deadlines being April 30, 2023, and July 31, 2023, Bursa.ro reported.

The Dutch company will pay in advance part of the value of the contracts, and the rest will be paid no later than 25 days after the ships leave Orsova, according to the report.

Less than a month ago, the Romanian company had concluded two other contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels worth a total of EUR 4.06 mln, the buyer being the Dutch company Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding BV.

For the first nine months of last year, Orsova Shipyard reported a loss of RON 0.56 mln, compared to a profit of RON 3.41 mln in the first three quarters of 2020. The operating revenues were RON 50 mln, not far from those of the first nine months of the previous year, while operating expenses amounted to RON 50.69 mln, 7.5% more than in the period January-September 2020.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdanel Vacarciuc/Dreamstime.com)