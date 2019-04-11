Romania’s PM-designate counts on MPs “out of coalition” to have his cabinet passed

Romania’s prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban expressed optimism about the November 4 vote in Parliament where his cabinet expects confirmation, saying that, in addition to the 225 MPs of the parties that have already signed to support his cabinet, he expects support from other MPs as well.

“There are 11 other MPs with whom I have personally talked and who have confirmed to me that, to a large degree of confidence, they will be present at the Government's investment vote,” said Ludovic Orban, quoted by News.ro.

The figures indicate, however, a fragile possible majority support. Orban needs the vote (as opposed to simple attendance) of 234 MPs to have his cabinet endorsed.

He said that he counts on the lawmakers’ understanding.

“I believe that everyone understands that there is an absolute need for Romania to have a legitimate Government because there are so many tense situations, situations that call for urgent interventions,” Orban said.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photo)

